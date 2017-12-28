Hillary Clinton: Vanity Fair 'knitting' video sparks anger and an apology

Vanity Fair​ has responded to a backlash after its champagne-toasting staff called on Hillary Clinton​ to quit politics and take up knitting in a video message.

The Twitter video shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and New Year's resolutions to the former presidential candidate.

They included calls for Clinton to teach a class on alternate nostril breathing, work on a sequel to her post-election memoir and pursue a range of new hobbies.