- ITV Report
-
Hillary Clinton: Vanity Fair 'knitting' video sparks anger and an apology
Vanity Fair has responded to a backlash after its champagne-toasting staff called on Hillary Clinton to quit politics and take up knitting in a video message.
The Twitter video shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and New Year's resolutions to the former presidential candidate.
They included calls for Clinton to teach a class on alternate nostril breathing, work on a sequel to her post-election memoir and pursue a range of new hobbies.
But the tone of the video and, in particular the suggestion of knitting, drew sharp criticism on social media, most notably from actress Patricia Arquette.
Others questioned whether the magazine would have offered similar suggestions to a male defeated presidential candidate.
Though the video also received messages of support online, Vanity Fair spokeswoman Beth Kseniak issued a statement that appeared to serve as an apology.
"It was an attempt at humour and we regret that it missed the mark," she said.
But that position was in turn criticised by US President Donald Trump, though he made the mistake of linking Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour with the magazine.