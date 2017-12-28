Meghan Markle's half-sister hits back at Prince Harry's 'family she never had' comments
Comments by Prince Harry about his fiancée's first Christmas with the Royal Family have sparked a row with one of his own future in-laws.
Meghan Markle's half-sister has sharply criticised the Prince after he said Meghan enjoyed Christmas with the Royals who were "the family I suppose that she's never had".
Prince Harry and Ms Markle celebrated Christmas Day with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham.
They also stayed with Prince William and Kate and their children at the Cambridges' home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
Samantha Markle, who has the same dad as Meghan, responded to Harry on Twitter insisting that Meghan's "large family" were "always there with her and for her".
She added of Meghan: "No one was estranged, she was just too busy."
Meghan has seen little of her half-sister in recent years.
Ms Markle has been based in Toronto in Canada for several years while filming the US TV series Suits.
Samantha lives in Florida. She suffers from multiple sclerosis.
She's written a book called "The Diary of Princess Pushy's sister" although she has previously said the title is not a criticism of Meghan but her reflections on a label already given to her sister by the media.
Prince Harry made the comments about his family's Christmas on Radio 4 at the end of the show he had guest-edited.
He focused the Today Programme on topics of climate change and the military and interviewed both his father, the Prince of Wales, and former US President Barack Obama.
He was asked if he would invite the Obamas to his wedding in May but he side-stepped the question.
There have been reports that British diplomats are concerned that Harry and Meghan could invite the former president and his wife Michelle to Windsor, but not President Trump and the current First Lady.
As for Meghan Markle's sister, Samantha, she has sais she would love to attend the wedding and heal relations with her half-sister.
You'd have to conclude that these latest comments make an invitation less rather than more likely.