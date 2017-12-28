Meghan Markle's half-sister hits back at Prince Harry's 'family she never had' comments

Comments by Prince Harry about his fiancée's first Christmas with the Royal Family have sparked a row with one of his own future in-laws.

Meghan Markle's half-sister has sharply criticised the Prince after he said Meghan enjoyed Christmas with the Royals who were "the family I suppose that she's never had".

Prince Harry and Ms Markle celebrated Christmas Day with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham.

They also stayed with Prince William and Kate and their children at the Cambridges' home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Samantha Markle, who has the same dad as Meghan, responded to Harry on Twitter insisting that Meghan's "large family" were "always there with her and for her".