More warnings for drivers as wintry conditions bite

A recovery lorry is itself recovered from the A14 in Northampton. Credit: PA

Plunging temperatures and widespread ice are expected to cause more problems for road and air travellers on Thursday. The sub-zero temperatures could bring Britain its coldest night of the year, with temperatures below minus 13C (8.6F) expected in parts of Scotland. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of ice for large parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland after snow brought major disruption and power outages to swathes of the UK on Wednesday. There were reports of passengers being left "stranded" at Stansted Airport on Wednesday evening after hundreds were left waiting to re-book tickets on dozens of flights which were cancelled due to earlier bad weather. Airport officials were on standby with beds and blankets for anyone who was unable to get home or find accommodation as they attempted to clear the backlog. Disruption to flights is expected to continue on Thursday as planes will require de-icing, with London Luton urging passengers to check with their airlines before travelling.

A de-icer and snow ploughs go to work at Luton Airport. Credit: PA

The Met Office said temperatures fell to as low as -4.5C (24F) in Katesbridge, Co Down, in the early hours of Thursday while most parts of the UK hovered around 0C (32F). Two yellow warnings for ice covering parts of the country are in place until 11am, with road users being warned of treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces. Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said: "The warning for southern parts of the UK is largely as a result of the rainfall and snow on Tuesday night and through Wednesday. "The wet surfaces - which are rain or snow - are likely to freeze overnight. "There is a separate ice warning for the north and west of Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, mainly for showers falling onto sub-zero roads, so there is a reasonably widespread risk of ice overnight.

A Lamborghini braves the snow on the A14. Credit: PA

"Roads and pavements will be slippery so if you are walking it could be treacherous, similarly it will be treacherous on the roads that have not been treated or were treated but showers have washed salt away," Ms Roberts said. Skies are expected to clear for most part on Thursday and it will remain cold with temperatures reaching between 2C (37F) and 5C (41F). Temperatures are expected to drop below 0C widely across the UK again on Thursday night, with the mercury expected to plunge as low as minus 13C (8.6F) in parts of Scotland and Wales. A yellow warning of snow has been issued for the East Midlands, the north of England down to the Humber and southern Scotland from 3am on Friday until midday.

Police warned the M1 had become 'treacherous'. Credit: Northants RAPT