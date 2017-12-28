NHS Trusts face ban on sugary drinks in bid to cut sales

The NHS is cracking down on sugary drinks on hospital premises and could ban their sale in hospital canteens, shops and vending machines if trusts fail to take action to reduce sales.

Almost two thirds of NHS trusts have already signed up to a voluntary scheme to slash sales of sugary soft drinks, milkshakes and hot drinks with added sugar syrups, to 10% or less of all beverages sold.

But 91 trusts are yet to join the programme, and hospitals and suppliers have been warned a ban will be introduced next year if they fail to take action to reduce sales by the end of March 2018.

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens, said: "It's important the NHS practices what it preaches on healthy food and drink.

"We want 2018 to be the year when the tasty, affordable and easy option for patients, staff and visitors is the healthy option.

"Many NHS hospitals have answered the call and are taking positive action."