Pub reunites man with his Christmas pay packet after social media campaign

A pub has reunited a man with his Christmas pay packet after launching a social media campaign to locate him.

An envelope containing money with the name Mariusz written on the front was left in The Alexandra in Wimbledon on the evening of 21 December, and the pub mounted a campaign to find him.

With Christmas been and gone, the search seemed to be fruitless, until a man calling himself Mariusz walked into the pub on 27 December, asking for his money.

The pub wrote on social media that he was able to point to the stool he left it on, the amount inside, and the time he was in the bar.

It tweeted: "After over 1.5 million Facebook views, 25 thousand shares, Twitter activity of over 3 million, he walks into the Alex & says 'I’m MARIUSZ'".

Here's how the story played out on Twitter.