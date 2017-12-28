Strong winds, rain and snow

Wet and windy conditions will move in from the Atlantic overnight into Friday, bringing some heavy outbreaks of rain for southern Britain and snow for parts of northern England and southern Scotland.

Ice warnings are in force across northern Scotland as well as many central and eastern areas of England, where rain may freeze as it falls onto frozen surfaces.

Snow warnings are also in force through the early hours of Friday, including an Amber warning for heavy snow over parts of northern England where a covering of 5-10 cm is likely, and up to 15 cm possible over the highest hills.

Delays on roads, rail and air travel are likely. Power cuts may also occur. For more details go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings

The weather remains unsettled, with spells of strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend and into New Years Day. Further snow is also possible in some northern parts on Saturday.