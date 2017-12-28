The Rowing Marine: Amputee veteran aims to set record for solo Atlantic crossing

A disabled former Royal Marine is hoping to set a new record for rowing unaided across the Atlantic.

Lee Spencer, who lost his leg whilst helping a motorist involved in a crash, is in training to row solo and unsupported between the mainlands of Europe and South America.

He is due to set off on the 3,500 mile trip in January.

"I've always been an adventurous person," Lee told ITV News.

"When I lost my leg I felt that that person - or that part of me - had gone.

"This is a way of me staying adventurous and staying doing adventurous things."