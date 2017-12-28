Two men charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

Police investigating a suspected Christmas attack plot have charged two men.

Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and a 22-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, West Yorkshire Police said.

They will appear by video-link before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The duo were among four men arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on December 19.

A 36-year-old man from Sheffield remains in custody, while a 41-year-old from Sheffield was released on Saturday.

The arrests followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East supported by Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police.