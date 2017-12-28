- ITV Report
WhatsApp to end support for older phones after New Year's Eve
Messaging service WhatsApp is ending support for a number of older devices after New Year's Eve.
The move means there will be no software updates for affected phones and some will no longer be able to use the app at all.
In a blog post explaining the decision, the company said they wanted to focus efforts on the platforms that most people use.
The affected mobile platforms that will no longer be supported are:
- BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10
- Nokia S40
- Nokia Symbian S60
- Android 2.1 and Android 2.2
- Windows Phone 7
- iPhone 3GS/iOS 6
WhatsApp announced the change earlier this year.
Most users for old phones will probably not immediately notice any change, but the company warns "some features may stop functioning at any time".
"If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone before the end of 2016 to continue using WhatsApp," they add.
Some phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp at all in the months to come.
These are:
- Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017
- BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 after December 31, 2017
- Windows Phone 8.0 and older after December 31, 2017
- Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018
- Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020