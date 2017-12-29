2017 ends on a windy and wet note

Heavy rain with the risk of hill snow across England, Wales and Northern Ireland tonight, easing by tomorrow morning. Scotland mostly dry with some clear spells and a frost.

Tomorrow we see outbreaks of rain and hill snow across northern parts through the day. Elsewhere mainly dry and bright until heavy rain arrives in the southwest through the afternoon, spreading north and east on Saturday night. A windy day, but milder than of late. The Irish Met Service have named Storm Dylan which is set to bring very strong winds across Ireland on Saturday night/early Sunday morning. We could also see strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England.