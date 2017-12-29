At least 15 people killed and 50 injured in Mumbai fire

An official says at least 15 people have been killed and 50 injured in a fire at a building in Mumbai, India.

Fire official Balkrishna Kadam says eight fire engines battled the blaze for more than five hours.

The cause of the fire that started around 1am on Friday is under investigation.

Many injured people have been taken to a hospital.

Initial reports say the fire appears to have started on a third floor restaurant on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city.