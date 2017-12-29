Lord Adonis quits infrastructure role over government's handling of Brexit

Lord Adonis has quit as the prime minister's infrastructure tsar, handing in his resignation over the government's handling of Brexit and accusing Theresa May of siding with Ukip and the "Tory hard right".

The Labour peer, a vocal critic of the decision to pull Britain out of the EU, said the government's approach to Brexit had made it impossible for him to continue as chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission.

In his letter to the prime minister, Lord Adonis claimed that Brexit is "causing a nervous breakdown across Whitehall and conduct unworthy of Her Majesty's Government".

But one Whitehall source said that Lord Adonis, whose frequent criticism of Brexit had caused outrage among Tory Eurosceptics, had simply "jumped before he was pushed".

In his resignation letter to Mrs May, Lord Adonis said that "by allying with Ukip and the Tory hard right to wrench Britain out of the key economic and political institutions of modern Europe, you are pursuing a course fraught with danger".

And he called Brexit "a dangerous populist and nationalist spasm worthy of [US President] Donald Trump".