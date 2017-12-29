Four children among 12 people killed in New York apartment building fire

Four children are among the 12 people who died in New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades. Mayor Bill de Blasio said other people are still fighting for their lives, while emergency services saved at least 12 lives. Those who died in the Bronx fire on Thursday night include three girls - aged one, two and seven - and a boy whose age was not given, the New York Police Department said. Some residents made it down fire escapes but the flames moved so fast that many never made it out of their apartments.

Credit: APTN

Witnesses describe seeing burned bodies being carried away on stretchers and young girls who had escaped standing barefoot outside with no coats. The cause of the fire, the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least 25 years, remains under investigation. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the blaze was "historic in its magnitude" because of the number of lives lost. Excluding the September 11 attacks, it was the worst fire in the city since 87 people were killed at a social club fire in the Bronx in 1990. "Our hearts go out to every person who lost a loved one here and everyone who is fighting for their lives," Mr Nigro said. The blaze broke out on the first floor of a five-story building just before 7pm and quickly ripped through the roughly century-old structure, which stands in a row of similar apartment buildings a block from the grounds of the Bronx Zoo. Around 170 firefighters worked in bone-chilling -9C cold to rescue about a dozen people from the building.

At least 12 people have died in the blaze Credit: AP