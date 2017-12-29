NHS bosses mulling 'drunk tanks' to deal with strain on services

Credit: PA

Health bosses are considering rolling out 'drunk tanks' to deal with problem drinking during 2018. NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said he wanted to remind revellers that "NHS doesn't stand for 'National Hangover Service"', as he described the huge strain drinking to excess puts on A&E departments and ambulance services during the festive season. So-called drunk tanks can instead provide a safe place for those who have overindulged to be checked over and even sleep it off, rather than being taken to casualty or the police station.

12-15% estimated attendances at emergency departments in UK caused by problem drinking

They are already used in some areas including Newcastle, Bristol and Cardiff, and bosses are mulling whether they should be used in other major towns and cities. Services are particularly strained on Friday and Saturday evenings - particularly at this time of year - when as many as 70% of attendances can be alcohol-related.

When the health service is pulling out all the stops to care for sick and vulnerable patients who rightly and genuinely need our support, it's frankly selfish when ambulance paramedics and A&E nurses have to be diverted to looking after revellers who have overindulged and who just need somewhere to safely sleep it off. NHS doesn't stand for 'National Hangover Service', but in the run-up to Christmas, having been out with ambulance crews on night shifts in London and the West Midlands, I've seen first-hand how paramedics and A&Es are being called on to deal with drunk and often aggressive people. – NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens