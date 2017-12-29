Rain and snow clearing to a brighter afternoon for many

A brighter afternoon across Southern England and Wales with a scattering of blustery showers, some heavy and thundery. Further north, outbreaks of rain sleet and snow easing. Staying windy, with strong gusts reaching gale force at times, particularly across Northern Ireland, through the Irish sea, down towards the South West and along exposed English Channel coasts during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be around 8 or 9C in the South, colder further North 5 to 6C and across much of Scotland, a very cold and raw 2 to 3C with some icy conditions.