Storm Dylan: Weather warnings as 80mph gusts predicted

Storm Dylan is expected to cause disruption across the country as the weather front brings a wet and windy end to 2017.

Northern Ireland and southern Scotland will face gusts of up to 80mph with forecasters warning of the potentials for "injuries and danger to life from flying debris".

A yellow warning for strong wind has been issued for the two regions on Sunday between 12am and 3pm.

The Met Office said there is a "small chance of damage to buildings", as well as power cuts and potentially issues with mobile phone coverage.

"Large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal areas could also be a hazard," the forecaster added.

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with the chance that some roads and bridges could close."