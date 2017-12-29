Tipping off terrorists among offences added to sentence challenge scheme

Criminals who tip off terrorists could have their sentences increased, while suspects who flout anti-terror orders could also see their penalties made more severe under changes to the regime for challenging overly lenient sentences.

The changes, which come into effect next month, are part of a widening of the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme, under which anyone can ask the Attorney General to examine sentences they believe to be too light.

The government announced that nine terror-related offences will be added to the programme.

The latest extension follows the addition of 19 terror-related offences to the scheme in July.

Under the new plans, which will take effect on January 29, sentences handed out for tipping off the subject of a terrorist investigation could be challenged.

Punishments given in cases where someone learns of terrorist activity but fails to report the information could also be re-examined.