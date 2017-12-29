Two in court over suspected UK terror plot

Two men have appeared in court accused of preparing a home-made bomb for a terrorist attack in the UK.

Fish and chip shop owner Andy Star, 31, and Farhad Salah, 22, were arrested just days before Christmas after counter-terrorism police raided their homes in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

The two men, both Kurdish Iraqis, are jointly charged with one count of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, Westminster Magistrates' Court in London heard on Friday.

Dressed in prison issue tracksuits, the men appeared at the hearing via a video link from Leeds Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that they are accused of possessing "low explosive black powder".