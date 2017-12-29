Weather: Strong gales and heavy rain in some areas

There are strong gales and some heavy rain around for many early this morning, with snow across northern England and southern Scotland, mainly over the higher ground.

There is an amber weather warning in place for this from the Met Office, with some disruption expected.

Skies will brighten up later in the morning for many, but there will still be a few heavy and perhaps thundery showers possible with hail likely in some areas through the rest of the day.

Top temperatures of 11 Celsius (52 F).