William and Harry catching up to older royals for days spent in the public eye

Princes William and Harry have begun to clock up significant hours of official engagements, but the Queen's oldest children are still the busiest.

Traditionally the second generation of the family - the Princess Royal, Prince of Wales, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex - top the table of days worked.

But an analysis of the daily Court Circulars shows the younger royals, with their growing charity interests, are closing the gap with their older counterparts. . The Duke of Cambridge clocked up 85 days in the public eye this year, putting him just eight days behind Prince Edward's 93 days.

Prince Harry finished the year slightly behind his older brother on 77 days - the same number as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Both William and Harry ended 2017 ahead of their grandmother the Queen, who carried out 72 days of engagements.