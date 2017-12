A band of rain and hill snow will be moving slowly northeastwards across Scotland, with brighter skies following on behind, and perhaps a few showers.

Most places will gradually brighten up for a time, but parts of the far south of England staying cloudier, with rain and drizzle at times. More persistent rain will arrive into the southwest later. It will be a much milder day than of late. Top temperature 14 Celsius (57 F).