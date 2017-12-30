A windy, wet end to the year as a storm sweeps in from the Atlantic to bring gales and damaging gusts across Scotland and Northern Ireland into the early hours and tomorrow morning - there'll be steady rain with sleet and snow over high ground. The winds will ease into tomorrow afternoon. For England and Wales, it'll be a blowy 24 hours with overnight rain clearing to leave some brighter skies tomorrow before blustery downpours get going across western counties.