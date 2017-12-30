Blustery & wet weather

Milder air into England and Wales today but staying very chilly further north after a frosty, icy start across Scotland and Northern Ireland, temperatures will struggle all day and here rain will give sleet and hill snow. Elsewhere a drier day but cloudy skies in the west will produce some patchy or drizzly rain for western hills. Drier in the east with some brighter skies for the east Midlands, East Anglia and the south-east with highs of 13-14C. Tonight rain moving into England and Wales, clearer and colder for Scotland and Northern Ireland with strong winds and gales into the small hours.