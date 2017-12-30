Fifth man arrested over suspected UK terror plot

A fifth man has been arrested over an alleged terror attack plot, after four others were taken into custody in a series of pre-Christmas raids.

A house in Fir Vale and a business address in nearby Firth Park were on Saturday (December 30) being searched by police, after the 21-year-old was arrested at around 11pm the night before.

A spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Police North East (CTPNE) unit said the man, from Fir Vale in Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

It follows the arrests of four men in the South Yorkshire city and nearby Chesterfield in Derbyshire on December 19.