- ITV Report
Firefighters tackle apartment block blaze in central Manchester
A fire which spread over multiple floors of an apartment block in Manchester has been brought under control.
A dozen fire crews, cheered by a gathered crowd, tackled the blaze in a 12-storey building on Joiner Street in the city's Northern Quarter on Saturday at around 4pm.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said that a 23-year-old was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation but there are not believed to be any other casualties.
The blaze, which started on the ninth floor, is thought to have spread via external wooden balconies and no cladding was involved, the service added.
At around 6pm, GMFRS tweeted: "The fire had spread to multiple floors but we have things well under control here.
"Firefighters along with colleagues from the Police and Ambulance service have done an amazing job to tackle this difficult incident!"
Images posted on social media showed smoke billowing out of the building on Joiner Street, while crowds of people watched from below.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn praised emergency services for their swift response.
He tweeted: "Thank you to @manchesterfire for their heroic work bringing the blaze in Manchester's Northern Quarter under control, and to the swift response of @gmpolice and paramedics."
Lucy Powell, the MP for Manchester Central, tweeted that she had spoken with the fire service and confirmed that the building was being safely evacuated.
The MP wrote: "I have spoken with the Manchester fire service. The #manchesterfire is under control and the building is being safely evacuated.
"Paramedics & others are at the scene to triage all those affected but no serious injuries known. Thank you our brilliant firefighters & paramedics."
Witness Andrew Hirst said crowds could be heard cheering as the blaze was being extinguished.
"You could hear the crowd's cheers as it was going down and you could see the torches from the firemen searching the burned out apartments right next door to the other apartments that were still frighteningly ablaze," the 36-year-old told the Press Association.
The businessman, who lives in Manchester's Northern Quarter, said the firefighters "controlled it well", adding the incident was "pretty scary".