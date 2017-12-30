Firefighters tackle apartment block blaze in central Manchester

A fire which spread over multiple floors of an apartment block in Manchester has been brought under control.

A dozen fire crews, cheered by a gathered crowd, tackled the blaze in a 12-storey building on Joiner Street in the city's Northern Quarter on Saturday at around 4pm.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said that a 23-year-old was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation but there are not believed to be any other casualties.

The blaze, which started on the ninth floor, is thought to have spread via external wooden balconies and no cladding was involved, the service added.

At around 6pm, GMFRS tweeted: "The fire had spread to multiple floors but we have things well under control here.

"Firefighters along with colleagues from the Police and Ambulance service have done an amazing job to tackle this difficult incident!"