Iran: Second day of anti-government protests

Anti-government protests in Iran have spread to major cities, putting pressure on the government of President Hassan Rouhani.

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators in Mashad in northwest Iran, one of the holiest places in Shia Islam, chanting “death to Rouhani” and “death to the dictator”.

As the protests carried into their second day, the semi-official Fars news agency reported officials as saying around 300 protesters had gathered in the western city of Kermanshah.

In Tehran, fewer than 50 people protested at a public square, and demonstrations were also reported in the second-largest city of Mashhad.

The protests have focus on price hikes and inflation which demonstrators blame on Mr Rouhani's economic policy.

Fars reported that protesters in Kermanshah chanted anti-government slogans such as "never mind Palestine, think about us", "death or freedom" and "political prisoners should be freed."

The demonstrators reportedly damaged some public property before police dispersed them.

Mohsen Hamedani, the security deputy for Tehran's governor, said that fewer than 50 people gathered at a public square in Tehran, and that most of them left after a police warning but a few decided to stay on.

"A few of them were temporarily arrested," Hamedani said, without elaborating on the exact figure.