Professor's defiant anti-racism tweet sparks worldwide praise

A Scottish professor has been inundated with messages of support from around the world after sharing a photograph of him and his Ghanaian wife to celebrate their interracial relationship.

Professor John Struthers, 64, said he and Justina had endured more than 40 years of racism and intrusion but "haven't wavered!" in his inspirational tweet.

His message has been retweeted more than 19,500 times and received some 60,000 likes - and prompted dozens of people to share images of their interracial relationships.

Prof Struthers's photograph shows the couple at the Queen's garden party in the summer with him in a Scottish tartan kilt and wife Justina dressed in colourful African dress.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: "I thought I would share.

"We’ve had disapproving looks, ‘we are full’, ‘is that your wife’ and many more actions questioning our relationship over the last 40+yrs