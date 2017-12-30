Uninsured driver caught 'banger-to-rights' in wreck

A brazen driver has been halted in an uninsured wreck of a vehicle.

Cheshire Police Taskforce shared an image of the bashed up blue and yellow car, which lacked licence plates, windows and mirrors.

Remarkably, it was once a roadworthy red Rover.

The authorities said the unnamed driver had been reported for lacking insurance and using the vehicle "in a dangerous condition" in Crewe.

They shared the image on Twitter, confirming the car had been seized, with the message: Stopped in @PoliceCrewe. We kid you not."