2018: UK sees in New Year with style

The UK saw 2018 in with style. Credit: PA

Millions of people across the UK saw in 2018 with style as fireworks illuminated the skies across Britain. More than 100,000 people watched as London put on a spectacular New Year's eve firework display along the bank of the River Thames. Revelers hoping for an impressive showing from the capital - after cities across the globe put on their own spectacular firework exhibitions - were not let down.

Some 100,000 people watched London's display. Credit: PA

Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland also went ahead despite the threat of challenging weather conditions from Storm Dylan. Around 150,000 people turned out in Edinburgh to usher in the new year, the crowd counting down 10 seconds to midnight before a spectacular soundscaped fireworks display lit up the sky above Edinburgh Castle. After the display ended partygoers burst into a rendition of Auld Lang Syne to welcome in 2018.

Hogmanay celebrations went ahead despite the weather scare. Credit: PA

In London, a 12-minute display entertain revelers as the chimes of Big Ben struck to mark the occasion. Some 10,000 fireworks were set off as music from Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande and Florence Welch completed the show. Scotland Yard confirmed fewer Metropolitan Police officers were working during this year's celebration, but security at the event appeared tight, with armed police on patrol and security barriers erected. The huge event took place at the end of the year which saw London hit by four terror attacks.

Members of Flyboard Ireland take part in Dublin's New Year's eve celebrations. Credit: PA

In Scotland, Rag 'n' Bone Man headlined the Concert in Edinburghs, with Declan McKenna and Nina Nesbitt as support acts. Hogmanany organisers had been forced to temporarily closed Prince's Street to pedestrians in the afternoon because of "weather-related debris", but was eventually re-opened. Elsewhere in the globe, Australia and New Zealand were among the first places to welcome the New Year, with one million people turning out in Sydney to celebrate.