Australia and New Zealand see in 2018 with spectacular fireworks displays

Australia and New Zealand have ushered in 2018 with spectacular firework displays as New Year celebrations begin across the globe.

Revelers were treated to a fine display in Auckland on Sunday night into Monday morning before Australia saw in the New Year two hours later.

Some one million people gathered in Sydney for the capital's firework display, with an estimated one billion thought to have watched it around the world.

In Japan crowds headed towards Tokyo to celebrate the start of 2018 by releasing hundreds of white balloons into the night sky.

People gathered at shrines to pray for peace as the country entered the Year of the Dog.