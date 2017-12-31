Corbyn: Labour 'staking out new centre ground in British politics'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has used his new year message to declare "old political consensus is finished," and that his party is "staking out the new centre ground".

Mr Corbyn said he is leading the "government in waiting" and vowed to help Britons "fulfil their hopes" in 2018.

In his new year address, the Labour leader said the prospect of a "new Britain" was "closer than ever before".

After a year in which Labour defied predictions of a landslide defeat at the June general election, Mr Corbyn said Theresa May losing her Commons majority showed "the establishment's secret is out: they're not as strong as they appear".

He said the Conservatives had "no idea how to fix their broken system or upgrade our stagnant economy".

"Ours is a fantastic country full of wonderful, caring and talented people with the hope of a great future ahead of us, where we all share in the wealth we create," he said in his message.