- ITV Report
Corbyn: Labour 'staking out new centre ground in British politics'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has used his new year message to declare "old political consensus is finished," and that his party is "staking out the new centre ground".
Mr Corbyn said he is leading the "government in waiting" and vowed to help Britons "fulfil their hopes" in 2018.
In his new year address, the Labour leader said the prospect of a "new Britain" was "closer than ever before".
After a year in which Labour defied predictions of a landslide defeat at the June general election, Mr Corbyn said Theresa May losing her Commons majority showed "the establishment's secret is out: they're not as strong as they appear".
He said the Conservatives had "no idea how to fix their broken system or upgrade our stagnant economy".
"Ours is a fantastic country full of wonderful, caring and talented people with the hope of a great future ahead of us, where we all share in the wealth we create," he said in his message.
He continued: "But we are being held back by a self-serving elite who look after themselves and their friends, and a failed system which delivers staggering wealth at the top while more and more people struggle to simply make ends meet."
In 2018 "Labour's mission is to give our people support and security and use their talents, unleash their creativity and fulfil their hopes".
Mr Corbyn, a veteran of Labour's left wing, said his party now represents a new centre ground in British politics.
"We are staking out the new centre ground in British politics, backing the things which most people want but are blocked by vested interests.
"We are a government in waiting, while the Conservatives are weak and divided and stuck in an outdated rut with no new ideas.
"The hope of a new Britain, run in the interests of the many, not the few, is closer than ever before.
"Together we can, and we will, deliver it."