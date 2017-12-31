Erica Garner: Activist daughter of key Black Lives Matter figure dies aged 27

A civil rights activist, who became a leading spokesperson against American police brutality following the death of her father in a police chokehold, has died aged 27 following a heart attack.

Erica Garner, who gave birth just four months ago, had been placed in a medically induced coma after having a heart attack following an asthma episode.

In 2014 her father, Eric Garner, who was black, died after a white police officer subdued him with a chokehold.

Mr Garner's last words, "I can't breathe," became a slogan used in Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Following her father's death, Ms Garner became a voice for police accountability.