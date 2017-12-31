- ITV Report
Erica Garner: Activist daughter of key Black Lives Matter figure dies aged 27
A civil rights activist, who became a leading spokesperson against American police brutality following the death of her father in a police chokehold, has died aged 27 following a heart attack.
Erica Garner, who gave birth just four months ago, had been placed in a medically induced coma after having a heart attack following an asthma episode.
In 2014 her father, Eric Garner, who was black, died after a white police officer subdued him with a chokehold.
Mr Garner's last words, "I can't breathe," became a slogan used in Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
Following her father's death, Ms Garner became a voice for police accountability.
Rev Al Sharpton said: "She was a warrior to the end. She stood up for justice for her father."
Ms Garner's official Twitter account, run by her family and friends since she became ill, asked that she be remembered as a mother, daughter, sister and aunt with a heart "bigger than the world".
Her mother Esaw Snipes told The New York Times previously that Ms Garner had learned during the pregnancy that she had heart problems.
Bernie Saunders, who Ms Garner campaigned on behalf of for the Democratic nomination for the 2016 US presidential elections, paid tribute to her on Twitter.
He said: "I had the honor of getting to know Erica and I was inspired by the commitment she made working towards a more just world for her children and future generations. She was a fighter for justice and will not be forgotten."