Four Britons feared dead in sea plane crash near Sydney

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Olivia Kinsley

Four Britons are feared dead after a sea plane crashed near Sydney, Australia. New South Wales Police Force said divers had recovered six bodies from the scene and an investigation was under way to identify the victims and determine the cause of the crash. Six people including the pilot were on board the plane when it crashed off Jerusalem Bay near Cowan, north of Sydney, at around 3.10pm (4.10am GMT) on Sunday, police said.

A door from the sea plane floats on the Hawkesbury River. Credit: APTN

Channel 7 News reports four Britons were on board the plane when it crashed. The crash involved a propeller-driven DHC-3 Beaver from Sydney Seaplanes. New South Wales Police Force and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) are investigating the cause of the crash. The ATSB said the single-engine plane operated by Sydney Seaplanes is reported to have "sunk rapidly" after hitting the water.

Boats on the scene at Jerusalem Bay, north of Sydney Credit: APTN

"At around 3pm this afternoon, a DHC-2 Beaver Seaplane, VH-NOO, operated by Sydney Seaplanes was flying in the vicinity of Jerusalem Bay (near Cottage Point)," the bureau said. "It is understood that there was one pilot and five passengers on the aircraft on a return flight to Rose Bay, Sydney Harbour. "The sequence of events leading up to the accident are not yet understood, however following the impact with the water, the aircraft is reported to have sunk rapidly." The Foreign Office was unable to confirm any details of the crash but said British officials are in contact with authorities in Sydney. A spokeswoman said: "Officials from the British consulate are in contact with local authorities in relation to a sea plane accident near Sydney. "We stand ready to provide consular assistance."

A search helicopter hovers above the scene of the accident. Credit: APTN