- ITV Report
-
'Major' fire at Liverpool's Echo Arena cancels International Horse Show and destroys car-park
A major fire has destroyed a multi-storey car park in Liverpool and forced the cancellation of an international horse show at the Echo Arena.
More than a dozen fire engines tackled the inferno on the city's waterfront ahead of New Year's celebrations.
An accidental fire inside a vehicle is thought to have caused other cars to ignite, resulting in several levels catching alight shortly before 5pm.
The Arena, which is next to the car-park, had been due to host the final session of Liverpool's International Horse Show, with some 4,000 people in attendance.
Merseyside Police believe all vehicles inside the car park, which can accommodate up to 1,600 cars, were destroyed.
Video footage of the fire on social media showed several levels of the car park ablaze.
Around 4,000 people were expected to attend the event before it was cancelled late on Sunday.
Several animals participating in the show, near to King's Dock, had to be evacuated to safety.
Crews were called to the building in the city centre around 4.45pm.
Six fire engines initially responded and are still tackling the blaze, with crews expected to remain on scene for some hours, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service said.
Nearby apartments were evacuated as safety precautions, while people were urged to avoid the scene.
No people or animals are believed to have been hurt.
Organisers cancelled the horse show, which was due to start at 7.30pm, around 6.30pm.
Merseyside Police said: "Initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite.
"We believe that all vehicles parked in the car park have been destroyed and advise owners to contact their insurance companies."
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson tweeted that the "major" fire had caused "extensive" damage.
He encouraged people to offer help to those stranded by the fire.
The horse show began on Thursday and was due to end on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the Echo Arena said: "We regret to announce that the Liverpool International Horse Show has been cancelled tonight due to a serious fire in the multi-storey car park on site.
"All people and horses are safe and secure."
The Arena played host to Sports Personality of the Year earlier in December.