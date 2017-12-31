'Major' fire at Liverpool's Echo Arena cancels International Horse Show and destroys car-park

A major fire has destroyed a multi-storey car park in Liverpool and forced the cancellation of an international horse show at the Echo Arena.

More than a dozen fire engines tackled the inferno on the city's waterfront ahead of New Year's celebrations.

An accidental fire inside a vehicle is thought to have caused other cars to ignite, resulting in several levels catching alight shortly before 5pm.

The Arena, which is next to the car-park, had been due to host the final session of Liverpool's International Horse Show, with some 4,000 people in attendance.

Merseyside Police believe all vehicles inside the car park, which can accommodate up to 1,600 cars, were destroyed.

Video footage of the fire on social media showed several levels of the car park ablaze.

Around 4,000 people were expected to attend the event before it was cancelled late on Sunday.

Several animals participating in the show, near to King's Dock, had to be evacuated to safety.