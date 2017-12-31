May: 2018 will bring 'renewed confidence and pride' to country

Britons will feel a "renewed confidence and pride" in 2018, Theresa May has said in her new year message.

The prime minister used her message to promote a "stronger and fairer" Britain saying that while Brexit was "crucial" it was "not the limit of our ambitions".

Mrs May highlighted her government's approach to schools, the police and the NHS as signs she was focused on issues affecting people's daily lives.

The prime minister described 2017 as a "year of progress for the United Kingdom" despite it being a difficult 12 months for her personally after her decision to call a snap election backfired, three scandal-hit Cabinet ministers were forced to resign and continued Tory in-fighting.

But despite ongoing divisions in her own party over Europe, Mrs May insisted the divisions over the EU referendum were in the past as "most people just want the government to get on and deliver a good Brexit."