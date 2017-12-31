President Rouhani: Iranians are free to protest

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has said that its people have a right to protest in the wake of countrywidedemonstrations.

He spoke out after four days of protests against the government engulfed the Persian nation.

The uproar has seen the Iranian authorities react by blocking messaging apps and reportedly arresting more than 200 people in Tehran.

On New Year's Eve President Rouhani made a public speech, confirming the conservative country's citizens had a right to protest.

But he also criticised Donald Trump, accusing the US president of fomenting the protests.