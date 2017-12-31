- ITV Report
-
President Rouhani: Iranians are free to protest
Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has said that its people have a right to protest in the wake of countrywidedemonstrations.
He spoke out after four days of protests against the government engulfed the Persian nation.
The uproar has seen the Iranian authorities react by blocking messaging apps and reportedly arresting more than 200 people in Tehran.
On New Year's Eve President Rouhani made a public speech, confirming the conservative country's citizens had a right to protest.
But he also criticised Donald Trump, accusing the US president of fomenting the protests.
So far at least two protesters are believed to have been killed during the rallies.
In particular the demonstrators have voiced their anger over the country's economic woes and perceived government corruption.
Video footage on social media appeared to show gunfire being used against some protesters.
Shortly after authorities closed down social media app Instagram, President Rouhani delivered a televised speech in a show of unity.
Despite underlining the country's freedom to protest, he warned that demonstrations should not cause the public to "feel concerned about their lives and security".
President Trump, who tweeted about the protests over the weekend, was criticised by his Iranian counterpart.
Singling out the US leader, President Rouhani said he had "forgotten that he had called Iranian people 'terrorists' a few months ago".
On Sunday, President Trump tweeted that Iranians were "getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism".
Iran, along with North Korea, was at the forefront of President Trump's speech to the UN General Assembly earlier this year.
Iran's economy has improved since its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the end of some international sanctions.
The country now sells its oil on the global market and has signed deals to purchase tens of billions of pounds of Western aircraft.