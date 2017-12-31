Showers for many through this evening. Breezy.

Showers persisting in western and southern parts, but some sheltered eastern areas should see fine conditions for midnight celebrations. Rain arriving into the far southwest later. Colder than last night.

Staying unsettled into New Year's Day, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, these turning wintry over northern hills. Cloud and rain may affect the far south. Windy and cold.

Rain arrives from the west Tuesday, with some snow over northern hills. Very windy on Wednesday with blustery showers. Further rain moving northeast on Thursday, with some hill snow.