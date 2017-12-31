Tax penalties considered for tech giants to force them to fight extremism

Internet giants could be penalised through taxes if they fail to cooperate with Government efforts to fight terrorism and tackle online extremism, a minister has said.

Ben Wallace warned Britain is the most vulnerable it has been for 100 years due to terrorism fuelled by radicalising content online and "patience is running out fast" with web companies that put profit before public safety.

Obstruction and inaction by social media companies, whether it is by blocking access to encrypted messages or leaving extremist content on their sites, is costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds, the Minister of State for Security said.

He said "ruthless profiteers" will not "get away" with leaving police and law enforcement to repair the damage done by radicalising content and revealed tax measures are being considered as a means to make them cooperate.

"Because of encryption and because of radicalisation, the cost of that is heaped on law enforcement agencies," Mr Wallace told the Sunday Times.

"I have to have more human surveillance. It's costing hundreds of millions of pounds. If they (internet firms) continue to be less than co-operative, we should look at things like tax as a way of incentivis-ing them or compen-sating for their inaction.

"Because content is not taken down as quickly as they could do, we're having to de-radicalise people who have been radicalised. That's costing millions. They (the firms) can't get away with that and we should look at all options, including tax."

Such a tax would be similar to the windfall tax imposed on excess profits of privatised utilities by the Blair government in 1997, or the levy Margaret Thatcher's government placed on banks in 1981, the newspaper said.

While internet companies have taken steps to tackle child abuse online, they "don't seem to be making the same effort" against extremism, Mr Wallace said.