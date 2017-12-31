Warnings of 80mph wind gusts as Storm Dylan brings wet end to 2017

Storm Dylan has lashed parts of Ireland and Wales with howling gales in excess of 70mph and squally rain as it bears down on the UK mainland.

Forecasters have warned of severe gusts of up to 80mph as the storm brings a wet and windy end to 2017.

Met Eireann said the strongest winds were recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway, where 74mph speeds were clocked, while the Met Office said gusts of 70mph had been detected at Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsular.

The highest wind speeds recorded in Northern Ireland were gusts of 59mph in Killowen, Co Down.