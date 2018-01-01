A breezy, wet start to 2018

A grotty start to 2018 with brisk winds and some rain for many of us and the weather lets us down into the first week of the New Year - before some winter sunshine returns next weekend.

Tonight, clearer, calmer and colder with frost and ice. Some mist and fog patches will form in places. Tomorrow, for those back to work and up early a fine start before cloud and rain sweeps in from the west - turning to sleet and snow across northern England and Scotland. Quite chilly with breezy and wet weather. The brisk winds will blow some of the clouds away across western spots to leave brighter breaks here and there. The south-westerly airflow will bring in milder air to the south and temperatures will recover.