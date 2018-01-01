Airline safety: 2017 was safest year in aviation history

Last year was the safest in aviation history, according to a new report.

There were just 10 fatal airliner accidents, resulting in 44 deaths, Aviation Safety Network data showed.

In 2016 ASN recorded 16 accidents and 303 deaths.

Five accidents involved cargo flights, while five were passenger flights. Given the expected worldwide air traffic of about 36,800,000 flights, the accident rate is one fatal passenger flight accident per 7,360,000 flights.

As of 31 December 2017, there had been no recorded passenger jet accidents for 398 days since the crash that killed 71 people, including members of Brazilian football team Chapecoense Real, in November 2016.

It has been over two years since a crash killed more than 100 people, when a Russian passenger plane was brought down by a bomb in Egypt's Sinai peninsula on 31 October 2015.

One out of 10 aeroplanes involved in an accident was operated by an airline on the EU “blacklist”.

Statistics are based on all worldwide fatal commercial aircraft accidents (passenger and cargo flights) involving civil aircraft of which the basic model has been certified for carrying 14 or more passengers.