Costa Rica plane crash kills all 12 on board

Investigators in the Central American country are looking into what caused the plane to crash soon after takeoff, killing the 10 US citizens and two local crew members on board.

A plane crash in Costa Rica has killed all 12 people on board the chartered flight.

Officials said they were still seeking to confirm the identities of the Americans killed in the crash in Guanacaste in the north-west of the country.

However, five of the dead were named as a family from Scarsdale in New York state.

Tamara Steinberg Jacobson said that her brother Bruce Steinberg, his wife Irene, and their sons Matthew, William and Zachary had all died in the crash.

"We are all in utter shock and disbelief right now," Ms Steinberg Jacobson wrote on her Facebook page.