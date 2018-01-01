Trump calls for 'change' after at least 12 people killed in Iranian protests

Donald Trump has said it is "time for change" in Iran after at least 12 people were reportedly killed in nationwide protests in the country.

State TV reported that 10 people were killed during clashes on Sunday night, while two demonstrators were killed during a protest in western Iran late on Saturday.

It was also reported that security forces had repelled "armed protesters" who tried to take over police stations and military bases

Protests started in the northeastern city of Mashhad over economic issues and have spread to other cities, with hundreds of people arrested.

The protests are the largest to strike the Islamic Republic since those that followed the country's disputed 2009 presidential election.

The US president tweeted that "Iran is failing at every level", adding: "The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food and for freedom."