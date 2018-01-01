- ITV Report
Man arrested over pub worker's Christmas Eve murder
Police have arrested a man over the murder of a woman on Christmas Eve.
A 31-year-old man was detained on New Year's Day following the death of Iuliana Tudos, 22, in Finsbury Park.
Ms Tudos had been with friends on the evening of December 24 before leaving and heading for Enfield, north London.
But she never arrived and was found dead three days later in a park, not far from her home, with stab wounds and a head injury.
Scotland Yard said it had made the arrest in Dalston, east London.
Police said CCTV footage showed the victim on the periphery of the park shortly after 8.20pm.
Her body was discovered in a disused building located in the north eastern area of the park.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.
The man is currently being held at a police station in south-west London.
So far more than £15,000 has been raised for Ms Tudos, of Greek and Russian origin, who worked at the Camden Underworld, part of the World's End pub.
Haringey Borough Commander Des Fahy said: "By all accounts, Iuliana was a bubbly lively girl enjoying a fun life in London when she was tragically taken from her loved ones."
Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room on 020 8785 8244, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.