Man arrested over pub worker's Christmas Eve murder

Police have arrested a man over the murder of a woman on Christmas Eve.

A 31-year-old man was detained on New Year's Day following the death of Iuliana Tudos, 22, in Finsbury Park.

Ms Tudos had been with friends on the evening of December 24 before leaving and heading for Enfield, north London.

But she never arrived and was found dead three days later in a park, not far from her home, with stab wounds and a head injury.

Scotland Yard said it had made the arrest in Dalston, east London.