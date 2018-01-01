Singer Lorde called a 'bigot' over cancelled Israel concert in full-page Washington Post advert

New Zealand singer Lorde has been called a "bigot" by an American rabbi in a full-page advert taken out in the Washington Post.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's The World Values Network accused Lorde of antisemitism a week after she cancelled a concert in Israel.

The advert, taken out in the 31 December edition of the paper, features a picture of the singer under the headline "Lorde and New Zealand ignore Syria to attack Israel".

Last month, Lorde cancelled a concert planned in June following an online campaign by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement who oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestine.