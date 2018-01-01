- ITV Report
Storm Eleanor set to batter much of UK with 80mph winds
Winds up to 80mph are set to batter parts of Britain from Tuesday night as Storm Eleanor approaches.
Many parts of the UK are bracing for a "very windy" spell which could last for much of Wednesday.
Weather warnings have been put in place for most of Wales, England, Northern Ireland and southern and central Scotland.
The Met Office has warned that coastal areas, particularly in the west and south, could be vulnerable to high waves.
The windy weather is set to make its arrival around 6pm on Tuesday.
Eleanor is the fifth storm of the winter season, and her strong winds are likely to cause travel disruption.
The Environment Agency has warned that the severe weather could also bring coastal flooding throughout Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Gales with gusts of 60mph to 70mph are likely while some western coastal areas have a chance of seeing gusts of up to 80mph.
Carol Holt, the Environment Agency's flood duty manager, said: "We urge people to stay safe on the coast - take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger trying to take 'storm selfies'.
"If you're travelling, please check your route before setting off and don't drive through flood water."
Following Eleanor, colder conditions could bring frost, ice and wintry conditions as the weekend sets in.