Storm Eleanor set to batter much of UK with 80mph winds

Winds up to 80mph are set to batter parts of Britain from Tuesday night as Storm Eleanor approaches.

Many parts of the UK are bracing for a "very windy" spell which could last for much of Wednesday.

Weather warnings have been put in place for most of Wales, England, Northern Ireland and southern and central Scotland.

The Met Office has warned that coastal areas, particularly in the west and south, could be vulnerable to high waves.

The windy weather is set to make its arrival around 6pm on Tuesday.