Trump accuses Pakistan of 'lies and deceit' in his first tweet of 2018

Donald Trump has accused Pakistan of "lies and deceit" in his first tweet of the year.

The US president said Islamabad had played American leaders for "fools", a reference to frustrations that Pakistan is not doing enough to control terrorism.

Mr Trump wrote: "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Pakistani foreign minister Khawaja Asif tweeted that his government was preparing a response that "will let the world know the truth".