Heavy rain and severe gales for many overnight
This Evening and Tonight:
A band of rain will move across many parts overnight giving hill snow in the north. Squally showers then follow, with gales or severe gales developing across England, Wales and Southern Scotland, bringing a risk of some disruption to travel.
Wednesday:
Very windy with gales continuing for England and Wales, and with blustery showers for many with some snow on northern hills. Winds will ease slowly late in the day.