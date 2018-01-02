Cheltenham recorded the biggest house price increase in 2017, according to Halifax

Cheltenham recorded the highest percentage increase in house prices across the UK in 2017, research by Halifax has revealed.

The town on the edge of the Cotswolds increased by 13% in twelve months, nearly fives times the UK average of 2.7%.

The coastal town of Bournemouth benefitted from the second biggest rise, with an increase of 11.7%, while Brighton came third with an 11.4% rise.

Fifteen of the top 20 house price performers over the past year are in London and southern England, Halifax said.

Huddersfield (9.3%), Nottingham (8.9%) and Lincoln (8.4%) along with Stockport (8.2%) and Swansea (7.7%) were the top performers outside London and the South.

The statistics were compiled by Halifax using its own house price database.