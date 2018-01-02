- ITV Report
Cheltenham recorded the biggest house price increase in 2017, according to Halifax
Cheltenham recorded the highest percentage increase in house prices across the UK in 2017, research by Halifax has revealed.
The town on the edge of the Cotswolds increased by 13% in twelve months, nearly fives times the UK average of 2.7%.
The coastal town of Bournemouth benefitted from the second biggest rise, with an increase of 11.7%, while Brighton came third with an 11.4% rise.
Fifteen of the top 20 house price performers over the past year are in London and southern England, Halifax said.
Huddersfield (9.3%), Nottingham (8.9%) and Lincoln (8.4%) along with Stockport (8.2%) and Swansea (7.7%) were the top performers outside London and the South.
The statistics were compiled by Halifax using its own house price database.
"A number of towns and cities have recorded significant rises in house prices over the past year, with all of the top 20 performers recording growth of at least double the national average,” said Halifax managing director Russell Galley.
"Unlike last year, the top performers are not exclusive to London and the South East, with the top spot now belonging to Cheltenham in the South West, and towns in East Anglia, East Midlands, North West, Wales and Yorkshire and the Humber also making the list."
Some 13 towns did record declines in house prices in 2017, with the largest fall in Perth in Scotland, at 5.3%.
"The majority of towns in which house prices have dropped in the last year are situated within Scotland or Yorkshire and the Humber," Galley said.
Here are the top 20 towns with the biggest year-on-year increases in average house prices according to Halifax, with the average house price in 2017 followed by the increase in cash and percentage terms:
- 1. Cheltenham, South West, £313,150, £36,033, 13%
- 2. Bournemouth, South West, £273,687, £28,587, 11.7%
- 3. Brighton, South East, £374,662, £38,289, 11.4%
- 4. Crawley, South East, £323,660, £30,555, 10.4%
- 5. Newham, London, £402,781, £37,344, 10.2%
- 6. Peterborough, East Anglia, £220,623, £20,314, 10.1%
- 7. Gloucester, South West, £231,581, £20,152, 9.5%
- 8. Huddersfield, Yorkshire and the Humber, £186,988, £15,981, 9.3%
- 9. Exeter, South West, £273,874, £22,789, 9.1%
- 10. Nottingham, East Midlands, £193,397, £15,884, 8.9%
- 11. Gravesend, South East, £312,940, £25,396, 8.8%
- 12. Lincoln, East Midlands, £194,723, £15,053, 8.4%
- 13. Stockport, North West, £235,147, £17,736, 8.2%
- 14. Swindon, South West, £231,316, £16,683, 7.8%
- =15. Redbridge, London, £475,148, £33,981, 7.7%
- =15. Swansea, Wales, £164,895, £11,774, 7.7%
- =15. Barnet, London, £584,049, £41,697, 7.7%
- 18. Richmond-upon-Thames, London, £646,112, £45,463, 7.6%
- =19. Portsmouth, South East, £222,704, £15,508, 7.5%
- =19. Grays, South East, £290,422, £20,145, 7.5%
And here are the 20 towns with the weakest year-on-year growth in average house prices, according to Halifax, with the average house price in 2017 followed by the change in cash and percentage terms:
- 1. Perth, Scotland, £180,687, minus £10,126, minus 5.3%
- 2. Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, £152,340, minus £6,402, minus 4%
- 3. Paisley, Scotland, £123,665, minus £4,593, minus 3.6%
- 4. Wakefield, Yorkshire and the Humber, £168,920, minus £5,076, minus 2.9%
- =5. Rotherham, Yorkshire and the Humber, £140,364, minus £3,146, minus 2.2%
- =5. Dunfermline, Scotland, £158,442, minus £3,535, minus 2.2%
- 7. Barnsley, Yorkshire and the Humber, £135,114, minus £2,238, minus 1.6%
- 8. Aberdeen, Scotland, £201,270, minus £2,155, minus 1.1%
- 9. Bromley, South East, £488,191, minus £3,192, minus 0.6%
- =10. Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber, £131,505, minus £514, minus 0.4%
- =10. Leeds, Yorkshire and the Humber, £191,751, minus £728, minus 0.4%
- =12. Hounslow, London, £438,497, minus £909, minus 0.2%
- =12. Sunderland, North East, £144,085, minus £257, minus 0.2%
- =14. Stevenage, South East, £297,737, £516, 0.2%
- =14. Bolton, North West, £155,796, £330, 0.2%
- 16. Tower Hamlets, London, £493,855, £1,673, 0.3%
- 17. Harrow, London, £550,410, £3,493, 0.6%
- =18. Reading, South East, £382,331, £2,636, 0.7%
- =18. Bridgend, Wales, £159,091, £1,167, 0.7%
- =18. Norwich, East Anglia, £239,135, £1,756, 0.7%.