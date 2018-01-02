- ITV Report
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to common assault
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has pleaded guilty to common assault of his girlfriend Rachael Wall.
Flanagan was charged following the incident in the early hours of December 22 in Duke Street, Liverpool.
At the time, Liverpool said: "The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad.
"We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities."
Flanagan will be sentenced on January 17. Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard how the footballer has been seen on CCTV assaulting his partner of 18 months.
Lionel Grieg, defending, said Ms Wall had not provided a statement and there had been no previous instances of domestic violence in their relationship.
Both parties had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident, Mr Grieg said.
District Judge Wendy Lloyd said she'd been given a detailed account of the CCTV, which showed Flanagan assaulting his partner on "several occasions", including kicking her at one point.
She told Flanagan he would face a community penalty.
She said: "I need to be reassured that these circumstances will never be repeated again."
Flanagan was given unconditional bail.